MMA Twitter split over Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov decision at Bellator Paris
After five rounds of action, Mix retained his belt by split decision over Magomedov. It was an extremely close fight to score, with both bantamweights having plenty of highlight moments inside the cage. It was a full display of mixed martial arts skills that captivated fellow fighters, pundits, and fans. But, despite the high-octane action, some were left scratching their heads by the judges' scorecards, two of which went in Mix's favor.
Two judges gave the fight to Mix by a score of 48-47, while one judge scored it 49-46 for Magomedov. After the official decision was read as a split decision win for Mix, the Paris crowd erupted in boos, signaling a controversial end to the night's festivities. Here's what MMA Twitter had to say about the Mix vs. Magomedov rematch.
Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov recap
Mix appeared loose and sharp in Round 1 against Magomedov, utilizing his striking to frustrate his opponent. Mix's slicing jabs snapped Magomedov's head back on multiple occasions in the opening minutes. But, Magomedov had a big moment with just over a minute left in the round, launching a big hook that appeared to stun the bantamweight titleholder.
Mix started to find his timing and range in Round 2, wobbling Magomedov with his jab and overhand right. He nearly put Magomedov to sleep in Round 3 with a nasty guillotine choke that appeared secure, but Magomedov was able to create just enough space to work his way out of it. Magomedov landed the most damage in the final two minutes of the third round, landing a massive left hook that forced Mix on his back foot and appearing badly off-balance.
Statistically, Rounds 4 and 5 were very even between Mix and Magomedov. After Magomedov appeared to slow down a bit in Round 4, he found a second wind in Round 5 with his striking. But, Mix initiated the clinch late in Round 5, landing some big body shots before Magomedov was able to create separation with just under two minutes left. The fight went the full five rounds in arguably one of the best back-and-forth wars of the year in any promotion.
Mix secured the lineal Bellator bantamweight championship by submitting Sergio Pettis by rear-naked choke in November. He won six consecutive fights entering Bellator Champions Series Paris. Mix
defeated Magomedov in their first clash in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix by guillotine choke in Dec. 2022.
Mix's rise to the title was capped off by a knockout of Raufeon Stots for the interim Bellator bantamweight title at Bellator 295. Magomedov earned his rematch with Mix by submitting Danny Sabatello in July 2023. Despite trading wins and losses over the last few years in the Bellator cage, he remained one of the most dangerous contenders in the division.
Before making his Bellator debut in Dec. 2020, Magomedov made a name for himself in ACB, earning wins over the likes of former UFC champ Petr Yan and Walter Pereira Jr. He won his first 13 professional fights before falling to Yan in their rematch in April 2017. Magomedov entered the Mix rematch as one of the top wrestlers in the Bellator bantamweight division.
In the co-main event, Cédric Doumbé avenged his first career MMA loss by knocking out Jaleel Willis in the first round. Bellator middleweight Costello van Steenis clinched No. 1 contender status with a finish of Gregory Babene. Van Steenis will face the winner of the expected Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards rematch at a later date.
