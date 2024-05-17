Bellator Paris Results: Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov [UPDATED LIVE]
By Amy Kaplan
The PFL is hosting another Bellator branded card on Friday, May 17 from Paris, France. The card will air in the early morning hours for US viewers, starting at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on MAX. A Bellator bantamweight title fight between champion Patchy Mix and the challenger Magomed Magomedov tops the card.
Mix has quickly become one of the best bantamweights in the world, winning the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix and defeating two champions in a row, Raufeon Stots and Sergio Pettis. He already fought Magomedov once during the Grand Prix and finished him via a second-round submission. Now Magomedov will look for revenge.
Magomedov bounced back from his loss to Mix with a win over the highly touted Danny Sabatello at Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN 2 in 2023. This will be the first fight for both men under the newly formed PFL/Bellator merger.
Also on the card is a fight between Paris' own Cedric Doumbe who looks to rebound from a controversial loss in his last outing. He takes on Jaleel Willis who initiated a bit of a shove at weigh-ins on Friday adding to the already huge buzz surrounding their fight.
Follow along with FanSided MMA as we update this story with results and highlights throughout the main card.
Bellator Paris live Results
Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Patchy Mix defeated Magomed Magomedov via split decision (46-49,48-47, 48-47)
Cedric Doumbe vs. Jaleel Willis
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Cedric Doumbe defeated Jaleel Willis via TKO, Round 1 - 3:33
Gregory Babene vs. Costello van Steenis
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Costello van Steenis defeated Gregory Babene via submission (Von Flue choke), Round 2 - 2:16
Yves Landu vs. Jonas Bilharinho
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Yves Landu defeated Jonas Bilharinho via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Thibault Gouti vs. Archie Colgan
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Archie Colgan defeated Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
Slim Trabelsi vs. Louie Sutherland
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Slim Trabelsi defeated Louie Sutherland via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Mansour Barnaoui vs. Yusuke Yachi
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Mansour Barnaoui defeated Yusuke Yachi via submission (d'arce choke), Round 1 - 4:08
Steven Hill vs. Mike Shipman
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Mike Shipman defeated Steven Hill via TKO, Round 1 - 5:00
Aspen Ladd vs. Ekaterina Shakalova
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Aspen Ladd defeated Ekaterina Shakalova via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Asael Adjoudj vs. Bruno Fontes
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Asael Adjoudj defeated Bruno Fontes via KO, Round 2 - 1:11