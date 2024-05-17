Bellator Paris Results: Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov [UPDATED LIVE]

REDEMPTION IN PARIS FOR "THE BEST" 🔥



Cédric Doumbé stops Jaleel Willis in the first round and sets up a matchup with Anthony Pettis! 👀#BellatorParis | LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 Live on MAX

🇫🇷 Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/Frqh8tbnO1