MMA Twitter in shambles after Bobby Green knocks out Grant Dawson in 33 seconds (VIDEO)
Bobby Green scored a knockout in the main event at UFC Vegas 80, here's what Twitter thought of the KO.
By Adam Stocker
Bobby Green defeated Grant Dawson via KO (punches), Round 1 - 0:33 at UFC Vegas 80 on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV.
Green landed a perfectly placed straight left hand that dropped Dawson out of nowhere. Immediately, Green rushed in and landed a series of strikes forcing referee Keith Peterson to stop the fight.
"I thought I hit him with a right. It was a straight left. Can you guys let my dogs in? Come on guys its the last fight of the night. I want to thank all my coaches. We walked through all of this together. I don't call shots. I just take whoever they put in front of me. I just come when I come. Can I call for a date? I want to fight in December. I want to be the most active fighter," said Green.
Several fighters on the UFC roster took time to weigh in on the fight, including Renato Moicano who was calling for a fight with Green.
With the victory, Green improved to 34-14-1 with one no contest. The knockout was Green's 20th finish. Green will be ranked next week after defeating Dawson who was the tenth ranked fighter in the division. Dawson entered the fight on an 11 fight unbeaten streak. With the loss, Dawson dropped to 20-2-1 in his career.