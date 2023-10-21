MMA Twitter reacts to Sharaputdin Magomedov UFC debut decision win
Sharaputdin Magomedov won his UFC debut after three rounds with Bruno Silva.
By Amy Kaplan
Many fans were curious how the highly-touted prospect, Sharaputdin Magomedov, would fare in the UFC, especially due to his issues with his eye.
The undefeated fighter was signed to the UFC after defeating his opponent at TFC in just 8 seconds with a knee to Kushal Vyas. And while he had a great UFC debut, it wasn't another quick knockout like he's used to.
"I was trying to be careful today, he said after the fight.
His opponent, Bruno Silva ate a nasty knee in the first round that would have stopped even the best fighter but somehow Silva survived into the second round. In that second round, Silva took Magomedov to the canvas b ut unfortunately Magomedov was experienced on the ground and landed hard elbows from his back. Both fighters were cut at the end of round 2.
Shockingly they went to round 3, a rarity for Magomedov. In the first moments of the round, Silva took Magomedov to the canvas again, showing just how fatigued Magomedov was getting. This time Silva was landing the better shots on the canvas, the story of the fight might be turning. Halfway through the round Magomedov finally got back to his feet, and landed a few hard shots on Silva before he took him right to the canvas again. The crowd was not happy with the performance and booed as they continued the ground game. The round ended with Silva in control, two rounds in a row.
Despite the late dominance by Silva, the fight went to the scorecards where he was given all three rounds by the judges.
MMA Twitter split on scoring of Sharaputdin Magomedov UFC debut
MMA Twitter was a bit confused by the scores and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
There had been some talk that Magomedov's debut was delayed due to commissions not clearing him to fight, though that hasn't been confirmed.
His opponent was coming off a loss to Brendan Allen at UFC Charlotte in June and had gone 1-3 in his last four appearances in the UFC.