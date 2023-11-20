MMA Twitter reacts to PFL acquisition of Bellator
The Professional Fighters League finally announced that it had purchased Bellator.
By Amy Kaplan
On Monday, Nov. 20, the Professional Fighters League announced it had acquired Bellator MMA in a blockbuster move that puts two of MMA's biggest promotions under one umbrella. The move is historic for the sport and could put PFL in serious competition with the UFC.
"PFL has acquired an immense number of top fighters through the Bellator acquisition, and its combined fighter roster is now equal in stature to UFC," the PFL said in an official press release. "PFL and UFC both showcase rosters that are 30 percent comprised of fighters who are top 25 independently world-ranked in their weight-classes. In addition, PFL + Bellator now has the best roster of women’s fighters in the world. All newly acquired Bellator fighters will become part of the PFL platform and available to compete in PFL fight franchises."
What does the PFL Bellator merger mean?
Donn Davis expanded on the details of the merger in a post on LinkedIn.com.
"The Bellator brand will continue and it becomes the “one-off” event product from PFL.
PFL will launch a reimagined Bellator product in 2024 – the “Bellator International Champions Series.”
The Bellator International Champions Series will consist of 8 major fight events each year hosted in great cities across the globe, and each Bellator event will feature 2 compelling co-main fights competing for championship belts.
PFL platform now has 5 live fight franchises, with 30 premium events year-round product to serve fans and media partners:
PFL League Season
PFL PPV Super Fights
PFL Challenger Series
PFL International Leagues
Bellator
PFL as a fan-focused organization will stage a landmark mega-event in 2024 – PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions.
"
It will be interesting to see how 2024 goes.