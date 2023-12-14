MMA Twitter reacts to Ian Garry vs. Vicente Luque fight cancelation
Ian Garry has pulled out of his fight with Vicente Luque due to an illness.
By Amy Kaplan
On Wednesday evening, after skipping out on the UFC 296 media day, UFC president Dana White announced that Ian Garry was out of his fight with Vicente Luque due to the flu which turned into pneumonia.
"I know it's out there," White said on social media. "There's some speculation that Ian Garry and Vicente Luque is off, it is true. Ian Gary started with the flu, that turned into pneumonia. So, that fight is off and is not happening. It is true."
White was forced to make the announcement after Chael Sonnen took to his social media to announce he'd heard the fight was off due to an illness.
Here's how MMA Twitter reacted to the news.
Garry has been a target for fans and fighters the last few weeks. It's liekly that fans will say Garry is running from having to face several allegations pertaining to his wife and his former gyms.