MMA Twitter reacts to controversial exchange between Sean Strickland and media member at UFC 297 media day (Video)
- A member of the media asked Sean Strickland about past comments.
- Strickland exploded and hurled insults at the media member.
- MMA Twitter reacted to Strickland's comments.
By Amy Kaplan
On Wednesday in Toronto, Canada, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland spoke with the assembled media during the pre-fight media day.
One reporter, Alexander K. Lee, asked Strickland about his previous homophobic comments and got a lashing out from the outspoken middleweight.
After the exchange was shared, fans and media on Twitter stepped in to defend Lee, for asking an appropriate and valid question.
Lee couldn't even finish his question before Strickland went off on him.
"You're a weak f**king man. You're the f**king problem. You elected Justin Trudeau," Strickland said of Lee who said he wouldn't be ashamed to have a gay child.
He continued, "The fact that you have no f**king backbone. [Trudeau] shut down your f**king country and seized bank accounts. You asked me some stupid shit like that. Go f**k yourself."
We can add this exchange to the list of things Strickland has said and done to piss off the MMA community.