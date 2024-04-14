MMA Twitter reacts to Alex Pereira's demolition of Jamahall Hill
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahall Hill fight.
By Adam Stocker
Alex Pereira defeated Jamahal Hill via knockout, Round 1 - 3:15 at UFC 300 on Saturday, April 13, 2024, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
"When I step into the Octagon, I don't see myself as a champion. I do the same in my personal life. When I fight, I fight to become the champion every time," said Pereira through the help of a translator after the fight.
Pereira stated that he wanted to fight next month in Brazil at UFC 301 because he didn't take any damage against Hill. The UFC commentators suggested a fight against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall would make sense if he is serious about wanting to capture a title in a third division.
The finishing sequence was one of those moments you have never seen before. Hill landed a low shot. Referee Herb Dean moved in to pause the fight. However, Pereira used his right hand to stop him from coming in and stopping the fight for the foul. Pereira then stepped forward and dropped Hill with a massive shot. Hill fell back, completely out of it. Pereira climbed on top and landed a few more punches before the referee stopped the fight.
UFC fighters reacted to the UFC 300 main event
With his victory, Pereira improved to 10-2 with eight knockouts. Pereira holds victories over three of the top four ranked light heavyweights. The only person in the top four that he has yet to fight is third ranked Magomed Ankalaev, who is unbeaten in his last 12 fights. Ankalaev does not have a fight booked so the UFC could go to that fight immediately.
The commentary team mentioned that Pereira rehydrated to 235lbs following the weigh-ins. Pereira's ability to cut is incredible. But also makes his dreams of becoming the first three-division champion in UFC history very possible. Current heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones weighed in at 248lbs for his fight at UFC 285.