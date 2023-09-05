MMA fans react to 'terrible' UFC 5 game cover reveal (Photo)
MMA Twitter is not impressed with the new Valentina Shevchenko and Alexander Volkanovski UFC 5 video game cover.
By Amy Kaplan
On Sept. 5, EA Sports revealed the cover stars for its UFC 5 video game, set to release later this month. On the cover will be former UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko and current champion Alexander Volkanovski.
The cover wasn't a total surprise as it had been rumored to be Volkanovski for some time but the artist renderings for both fighters drew some criticism.
See what Twitter thinks of the new cover.
A second cover of the "deluxe edition" features UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, which got much better remarks.
"Izzy as the face is well deserved," someone tweeted.
Adesanya is gearing up to fight Sean Strickland at UFC 293 on Sept. 9. Shevchenko will be rematching Alexa Grasso on Sept. 16 and will look to regain the title she lost.
The full reveal will happen on Sept. 7, according to EA Sports and the video game will be available for sale at the end of 2023 or early 2024, according to Radio Times.