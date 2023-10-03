MMA fans are freaking out about Francis Ngannou's new training videos
MMA fans are not confident with Francis Ngannou's boxing skills after recent training footage.
By Amy Kaplan
MMA fans have placed a lot of hope and pressure on Francis Ngannou as he embarks on a journey to be the first MMA fighter to take on a legitimate boxer and win. But, if his recent videos indicate, it looks like it's already going to be an uphill battle.
On Tuesday, Oct. 3, less than a month before Ngannou's potential historic moment with Tyson Fury, Top Rank Boxing shared a clip of Ngannou training and the fans don't like what they are seeing.
"Bro this has to be a joke he has to be playing into the bad pad work scheme at this point," someone tweeted.
Another fan tweeted, "Man this aint gone be funny how much of a mismatch this is going to be smh. I like Ngannou but sheesh
"Naaa Ngannou getting smoked man," another person wrote.
"This dude is going to get worked in the ring.. gassing out after round 3 for sure," a fan tweeted.
Fans aren't the only ones critical of the footage. Fury's dad John even spoke out about it after Ngannou hosted an open workout for the media.
“Just seen Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson and that so-called trainer what’s got the pads on, seen the open workout,” said John on Instagram. “I hope he’s kidding along and he’s playing possum here. I hope that’s a joke and intended to be a laugh."
Ngannou and Fury will fight on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia. Once that's over he's expected to fight in MMA for the PFL sometime in 2024.