MMA fans left confused over major broadcasting flub during UFC 299
ESPN is airing the wrong promo ahead of the buy UFC 299 PPV buy.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC 299 is currently underway in Miami, FL with the pay-per-view portion just a few fights away. But instead of showing ads for the upcoming card starring Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera, ESPN is airing the card from two weeks ago, UFC 298.
The advertisement has aired at least four separate times, maybe more and is highlighting "undefeated at featherweight" Alexander Volkanovski. OUCH. That's embarrassing.
Aljamain Sterling noticed the major UFC 299, UFC 298 promo accident
Even former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling noticed the slip up.
"Who keeps showing UFC 298 promos?!" he asked along with crying emojis. The funny thing is Sterling was there, cornering friend and teammate Merab Dvalishvili who defeated Henry Cejudo. They are sharing the promo for that fight too.
Here's how MMA Twitter reacted to the ads.
UFC 298 was an incredible card, there's no doubt. Ilia Topuria became the first fighter to represent Spain and Georgia to become a UFC champion when he defeated Volkanovski.
The co-main featured former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker putting on a war with Paulo Costa, Ian Garry won again and Anthony Hernandez secured a wild submission to defeat Roman Kopylov.
But that took place on Feb. 17, and it should not be advertised when they are trying to sell UFC 299. Something tells me someone will be getting fired in the morning, especially if this impacts actual PPV buys.
For those who are looking to buy UFC 299, you'll get the bantamweight title fight mentioned above plus Dustin Poirier taking on BenoitSaint-Denis. Kevin Holland looks to welcome Michael "Venom" Page to the UFC. Gilbert Burns fights Jack Della Maddalena and in the card opener, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan faces Song Yadong.
There, we did the job for them. Now go buy that UFC 299 PPV.