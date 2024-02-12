Combat sports world reacts to Super Bowl 58: Chiefs vs. 49ers
- The Super Bowl took place in Las Vegas on Sunday
- The MMA communoty was watching along with NFL fans
- Here's what UFC fighters and more thought of the game
By Amy Kaplan
The Super Bowl is taking place in the fight capital of the world for the first time when Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV hosts the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
And while this is a football game, and not combat sports, much of the MMA and boxing community was watching and participating in the excitement.
Here's some tweets from throughout the night.
Here's how MMA fans reacted to the Super Bowl.
Everyone was talking about the Halftime Show too.
The common theme amongst fighters and friends was the thought that UFC president Dana White might have splurged to announce the UFC 300 main event during a Super Bowl commercial.
