Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's first public face-off was playful ahead of big fight (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul appeared at the first pre-fight presser for their big fight and, overall, things were all fun and games. It was a refreshing difference considering the day started out with controversy in Saudi Arabia when Tyson Fury's father head butt someone in Oleksandr Usyk's camp. Boxing is having a big week.
In the face-off Tyson playfully punched Paul in the ribs and Paul pretended to fight back as both laughed off the lighthearted exchage. Even though the face-off was fun, there were some verbal jabs thrown in the presser part of the event.
During the press conference, Tyson warned Paul that his life will be on the line. "I really like Jake a lot you know," he said during the presser. "But once he's in that ring he has to fight like his life is depending on it because it will be." Some of the talk was of Tyson's age and physique, to which he joke, "I'm beautiful, that's all I can say. I'm doing great but my body is sh*t right now. I’m really sore.”
Someone in the crowd asked Paul if he thinks he can handle Tyson's famous punching power. "I know I will be able to," Paul said. "I'm a natural-born heavyweight. This is what I was born to do."
The fight will be historic as it will be Netflix's first foray into a live combat sporting event. Mnay eyes are on how the streaming platform will handle a fight of this magnitude. The fight will take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Tyson hasn't competed in a real sanctioned fight for nearly two decades. Tyson fought Kevin McBride in 2005 and later an exhibition fight in 2020. Paul is coming off a win in 2024 and has lost just once in his professional career.