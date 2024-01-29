Miesha Tate 'shocked' by Kayla Harrison 135 pound announcement (Video)
- Kayla Harrison is fighting Holly Holm at 135 pounds
- She has never competed at 135 pounds before
- Miesha Tate says she was shocked when she learned of the fight
By Amy Kaplan
Kayla Harrison is gearing up for what could be the hardest challenge of her long combat sports career ... the cut to 135 pounds.
The two-time Olympic gold judoka and two-time PFL champion has signed with the UFC and will make her debut in a new weight class after competing at 155 pounds for most of her MMA career.
UFC president Dana White revealed that she'd already done a cut to 135 before accepting the fight but former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate doesn't think it's going to be as easy as White is implying.
“When I saw it was at 135, I was shocked,” Tate said on SiriusXM’s Fight Nation. “Because Kayla Harrison begged for a 155-pound division at PFL, and she got it, and I think she’s been great there. She’s been tremendous. I know she’s made 145 before, I think it was tough for her. I think 135 is going to really suck the life out of her, and it’s not the best move.”
Miesha Tate thinks Kayla Harrison's fight with Holly Holm is 'going to be tough'
“I guess I’m speaking from personal experience,” Tate said. “Because when I went down to 125, although I did it and I still had a pretty decent camp, I just didn’t perform at my best. And I think Kayla is really used to being such a big, strong woman, that she won’t have that on her side, and I’m really curious to see how that’s going to benefit her with someone like Holly, who really does move so well. She really has some of the best footwork in the women’s divisions. And I think that’s going to be tough for Kayla.”
The former champion was clear that her thoughts were not to be seen as a slight to Harrison.
“I’m pumped for Kayla,” Tate said. “I’m excited for her to come over here. I think it’s going to be really good, but if you’re asking me who I think is going to win that fight, looking at it right now, I would say Holly.”
Harrison will make her debut at UFC 300 versus another former champion, Holly Holm.