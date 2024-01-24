MMA Twitter reacts to huge Kayla Harrison UFC announcement
By Amy Kaplan
Former Olympic champion and two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison has signed with the UFC. The news was announced by UFC president Dana White late Tuesday night.
She'll be making her debut at bantamweight when she fights Holly Holm at UFC 300 in April.
This signing is particularly important considering Harrison has always been the face of PFL. Many fans had wondered why she was appearing on the PFL vs. Bellator card in February versus Cris "Cyborg" Justino, and now we know why.
MMA Twitter was in shock over the news, but overall please by the addition of Harrison to the UFC roster.
Harrison got back in the win column at the PFL Finals in November after losing her first ever professional bout to Larissa Pacheco in 2022. Before that she won 15 straight.
Holm is the former UFC bantamweight champion, best known for being the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey (who also happened to be a Judo Olympic medalist).
She is coming off a loss, which was later overturned to a no-contest due to a failed drug test. Her opponent, Mayra Bueno Silva served her suspension and already had a title fight, while Holm has not fought since.