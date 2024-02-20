Michael Chandler just cut a WWE-style promo for Conor McGregor fight while at WWE Raw (Video)
Two days after UFC 298 in Anaheim, Michael Chandler appears on WWE Raw in the same arena and tells Conor McGregor they have unfinished business.
The joke had long since been that Conor McGregor was destined to end up on WWE one day. But I'm not sure anyone expected something like this happening, even with the formation of TKO.
UFC lightweight Michael Chandler appeared in the crowd of WWE Raw on February 19, which took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim two nights after UFC 298.
This marked the first series of events in a new relationship between TKO (a merger of the wrestling promotion and MMA promotion) and the Honda Center, which will see the WWE and UFC hold at least three events yearly at the arena over a five-year span.
After a segment on the WWE program that promoted this new deal, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin introduced Chandler, who was sitting ringside.
The microphone was then passed off to Chandler, and those watching got to hear some familiar words from the former Bellator champ.
Michael Chandler calls out Conor McGregor on WWE TV to settle their unfinished business
"What's up Anaheim?" Chandler said, addressing the live audience. "You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet. Now there's a man from Ireland who has been making me wait for WAY too long. And I still got one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor, get your candy a** back to the Octagon! We got some unfinished business, boys! God bless. I'll see you at the top!"
Since they were paired up as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter last year, McGregor and Chandler have long been reported to be targeted to face each other in the Octagon. But a year has gone by since those first reports and no fight appears to be certain for the near future.
In fact, when questioned about the latest updates on negotiations at the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White seemed more uncertain talking about this fight's potential than ever before. He suggested all the money McGregor has made since his rise to stardom may have tampered with his desire to get a deal done.
McGregor hasn't been seen in fighting since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Chandler, meanwhile, hasn't fought since his submission loss to Poirier at UFC 281 in November 2022.