Michael Chandler reveals '12-month plan'
Michael Chandler's 12-month plan includes UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
By Amy Kaplan
Michael Chandler is happy to wait for Conor McGregor but don't think he hasn't been planning the next steps during his downtime.
After UFC 294, Chandler took to Twitter to reveal his "12-month plan" which includes McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
"12 month plan…KO Conor and KO Islam. I’ve calibrated to right where I need to be. Settled in. See you soon boys," Chandler wrote.
"I hope I’m part of [Dana White's] announcements next week…ready and waiting," he also tweeted, clearly itching to get back in the Octagon.
He also took the time to give his take on Makhachev's performance.
"Islam hasn’t fought anyone who sees “red” - hasn’t been in a dogfight - he has fought polished guys…the dogfight is his kryptonite," he tweeted.
Chandler also offered props to his friend Kamaru Usman who stepped in on nine days notice to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event.
"Props to my man @USMAN84kg for stepping up on short notice to fight a man most are afraid of….he wasn’t. Stock that one away," he wrote.
Chandler has been patiently waiting the fight he was promised ... McGregor for a better part of the year. He's, in the past, said he's in no rush to get back to the Octagon but he is anxious to fight McGregor. That fight is expected to take place in 2024, though with McGregor you never know.