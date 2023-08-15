Michael Chandler predicts when he'll finish Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler still thinks he's fighting Conor McGregor and even gave his prediction.
By Amy Kaplan
At some point they are going to fight ... we hope.
After months of back-and-forth between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, things might be finally happening. Over the weekend McGregor said he'd be fighting in December. UFC president Dana White assured that when McGregor does fight, it will be against Chandler.
And now Chandler has taken to Twitter to reveal when he plans to finish the former two-division champion.
Michael Chandler thinks he'll finish Conor McGregor in 2 rounds
"The competitor in me wanted to fight by now, but my body is happy for the time off. I finish him within 2 rounds," he tweeted along with a series of accolades from his UFC career thus far.
The pair coached The Ultimate Fighter season 31 alongside one another with Chandler's team winning all but one of the first round of fights. Many fans have wondered if the embarrassment is what kept McGregor from committing to the end-of-the-season fight. Others assumed McGregor was holding out entering the USADA testing pool due to alleged steroid use during his off time.
Whatever the reason for the delay we're hoping the fight is officially announced soon so we can all get on with our lives.