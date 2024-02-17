Merab Dvalishvili losing his mind on the scales has us pumped for UFC 298 (Video)
- Merab Dvalishvili didn't show any lingering effects of weight-cutting ahead of UFC 298
- He hyped everyone up at the UFC 298 weigh-ins
- He will fight former two-time champion Henry Cejudo
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili exploded with emotion at the UFC 298 official weigh-in ahead of arguably the biggest fight of his career.
Dvalishvili faces former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 on Feb. 17. A win over the former titleholder Cejudo could be enough to earn himself a previously elusive UFC title shot.
Dvalishvili has been a star of UFC 298 fight week, including at Thursday's pre-fight press conference. A large entourage of fans showed up at the official weigh-in on Friday morning to cheer him on as he made the bantamweight limit.
UFC 298 features intriguing matchups from top to bottom with a featherweight headliner between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria. If you require some extra excitement ahead of the UFC 298 pay-per-view, look no further than Dvalishvili.
Merab Dvalishvili looks physically and emotionally jacked ahead of UFC 298
Dvalishvili has plenty to be excited about ahead of UFC 298. The Georgian has won nine consecutive fights; with wins over the likes of UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo and former bantamweight champ Petr Yan.
Dvalishvili set the UFC record for attempted takedowns in a single fight with 49 attempts against Yan. He's one of the top grapplers in the UFC bantamweight division and will face a steep test against the former Olympic wrestler Cejudo.
A victory over Cejudo could earn Dvalishvili a shot at the UFC 299 winner of Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera. O'Malley will make his first bantamweight title defense against Vera after finishing Dvalishvili's teammate, Aljamain Sterling, at UFC 292.
Dvalishvili isn't showing signs of pre-fight jitters ahead of UFC 298 and will look to make a profound statement inside the Octagon. As fight night approaches, Dvalishvili is basking in the energy of the fans ahead of one of the biggest UFC cards of the year.