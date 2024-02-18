Merab Dvalishvili sets sight on title after beating Henry Cejudo at UFC 298
- Merab Dvalishvili defeated Henry Cejudo at UFC 298
- Merab called out Sean O'Malley after the win
- He has been waiting for a title shot since his best friend was champion
By Adam Stocker
Merab Dvalishvili defeated Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), at UFC 298 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, live from Honda Center, in Anaheim, CA.
After the win, Dvalishvili called out Sean O'Malley who was sitting cageside.
"I was working so hard. All my life I work hard. Hard work pays off," he said. "The last couple of months, Mark Zuckerberg was my supporter... You guys see me, I'm not even breathing hard... I want more rounds. I want 10 rounds. I want the champion. I want the champion next."
Both fighters had their moments through a very entertaining first round. Cejudo stunned Dvalishvili but Dvalishvili was able to score a takedown. Dvalishvili knocked down Cejudo but Cejudo was able to take the top position on the ground.
The second round saw both fighters trade takedown attempts. Cejudo did not officially score a takedown but Dvalishvili had to crawl back up to his feet. Dvalishvili scored a takedown in the middle but Cejudo was able to wrestle back to his feet. The round finished with Dvalishvili in control with Cejudo defending a dangerous submission attempt.
The commentators thought that Cejudo might have broken his forearm. The biggest moment of the round came when Dvalishvili picked up Cejudo, carried him to the other side of the Octagon, and slammed him. Dvalishvili slammed Cejudo right in front of Zuckerberg, who he was talking with throughout the fight.
Fighters took to social media to share their thoughts on Dvalishvili defeating Cejudo.
It's unclear if Dana White will give him the next title shot, or if he'll get skipped over once again.