Mayra Bueno Silva releases statement addressing failed drug test for Holly Holm fight
Mayra Bueno Silva says she was not using performance-enhancing drugs.
By Amy Kaplan
On Monday afternoon, Mayra Bueno Silva took to Instagram to announce that she had failed a drug test in connection with her UFC Vegas 77 win over Holly Holm.
In the lengthy statement she proclaims her innocence and says that she was taking medication for ADHD.
Read her full statement below:
"To all of my fans,- Mayra Bueno Silva
It is with deep regret that I have to announce I failed a drug test that I took the week of my fight against Holly Holm. I want to begin by saying I have never in my life taken a substance to enhance my ability in or outside the cage. I have test positive for a substance that is consistent with the prescription medication I take for my ADHD. I have been dealing with this disorder my entire life and it affects me in a multitude of ways.
I have provided a plethora of documents and explanations to USADA and the Nevada State Commission detailing the disorder, the effects of the disorder on my daily life and my decision making in the ingestion of the prescription medicine. I am fully cooperating with USADA, the Nevada Sthate athletic Commission and the UFC to make sure that all information is available and I fully acknowledge the presence of the substance in my system. I discontinued this medication at the beginning of fight week, like I always have in the past. So while it apeared in a small amount in my system, I am told by experts that it would not have an effect on my in-competition performance at that level.
Please before you make any judgements understand that I have been dealing with this my whole life and I am devastated that this has happened in my career. I look forwward to coming to a resolution and putting this behind me. I look forward to fighting again for the best organization in the world. I am the next champion and I am ready to fight!"
Silva defeated the former champion with a second-round standing guillotine choke. She then asked for a shot at the UFC title.
She has won four in a row.
Silva’s likely suspension will come during Thursday’s NAC meeting in Las Vegas. We'll update when we know what her punishment will be.