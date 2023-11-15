Matt Rife's workout routine ahead of Netflix special
Everything you need to know about Matt Rife.
By Amy Kaplan
Comedian Matt Rife is having the best year of his life. The 28-year-old is gearing up to release his first Netflix special, and somehow he stays in incredible shape. In August he shared with Men's Health his workout routine and even some of the highest-level MMA fighters aren't doing what he is.
Alternating Incline Press - 3 sets of 12 reps per arm
Pullup - 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps
Zottman-to-Reverse Zottman Curl - 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps
Russian Twist with Med Ball - 3 sets of 10 reps per side
Loaded Plank - 3 sets of 10 reps
Plank Mountain Climbers - 3 sets of 10 reps per side
Bulgarian Split Squat - Bulgarian Split Squats
There have even been photos of Rife circulating online of Rife in a rashguard, which means he's probably rolling. We aren't sure where he's training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, or if it's a regular thing or a one-off but we'll update as soon as we know.
Matt Rife shirtless (just cuz)
Rife was also once a guest on Joe Rogan's Podcast, which you can listen to here.
Matt Rife wants to box Harry Styles ... but he's only joking (we think)
"I'd love to box Harry Styles," Rife told the Men's Health in August. "High Stakes, loser gets kissed on the mouth, straight up. Bring your A-game—or don't, whatever, I'm taking a dive in the second round regardless."
Matt Rife Netflix special, how to watch
Matt Rife: Natural Selection airs on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 15 and you'll just need a Netflix subscription, or someone's password to access it. If you are a nutter and want to stay up late to watch it, it will air at 3 a.m. ET, so midnight for the West Coasters.
You can watch the trailer below.
Ahead of the special, Rife spoke to Variety about how he handles the cancel culture and the worry about offending someone.
"I don’t really adhere to this whole sensitivity rumor in the comedy world that you can’t say anything anymore.," he said. "That’s bullshit. You can say whatever you want. Now, you have to prepare for repercussions. But at the end of the day, it all comes down to how do you sleep at night. You know what I mean? Other people’s perspective of you isn’t your responsibility. So how can you sleep at night? The way I look at it is, as a comedian everything comes down to intent. I know for me, everything that leaves my mouth on stage is purely with the intention of making people laugh. It’s never any deeper, never any more or never any less than that."
Matt Rife girlfriend
All the women want to know who Rife is dating, because, let's face it, he's a good-looking guy and he makes us all laugh. That's the exact reason why a lot of men don't like him (they'll never admit that though).
According to People, Rife is dating Jessica Lord since the Summer.
“It's newer, but I mean I do prefer to keep it on the more private side. Just because, I mean, people are literally insane,” he said on Good Morning America.
In April he said he was the marrying kind, which send shockwaves amongst his female fanbase.
“I know I am just in my mid-to-late 20s, but still, I do want a wife and a family and a prominent home life that makes me feel comfortable, safe, and is my peace,” he told Esquire. “But when I'm touring six days a week, 52 weeks out of the year, it's incredibly hard to maintain a relationship.”