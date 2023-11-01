3 of the best MMA podcasts that aren't the Joe Rogan Experience
A look at three of the best MMA podcasts ... outside of Joe Rogan's.
2020 and 2021 were strange years, with people searching for new ways to occupy their time. The UFC was the only sports broadcast operating for much of that time, so it should come as no surprise that their fanbase grew exponentially.
Watching UFC from their bubble at the UFC APEX or their new Fight Island only took care of Saturdays. People were still left looking for new ways to occupy that time and podcasting was an interesting way to occupy themselves.
For a modest investment, anyone could setup a recording space and talk about the things they enjoyed while they were stuck at home, sometimes alone. While other topics seem to have experienced a decline in active podcasters, new MMA podcasts are still popping up on the regular.
They range from one person shows, to multi-person crews, to veterans of the combat sports world. Some cover current events, recaps, or breaking news, while others focus on the betting side of the sport. No matter your level of interest in MMA, their is undoubtedly a podcast to suit your fancy.
Podcasts may have started out as primarily a radio-style offering, but most shows these days also offer a video version on platforms such as YouTube or Patreon. They have also become more interactive on social media platforms like X (Twitter to us normal folk) and Instagram. Even powerhouses like ESPN and DraftKings have pinned their name to podcasts and while we all know their goal is to generate viewers, subscriptions, and the like, they do not just blindly sponsor shows.
With so many options available, it can be difficult to determine who has the best product offering without listening or watching multiple hours of podcasts. Let's take a look at three of the top MMA podcasts currently available.