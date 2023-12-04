There’s a massive event in Africa that MMA fans really shouldn’t miss
EFC 110 takes place live from the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, Dec. 7. Here is why you cannot afford to miss it.
The month of December often sees the world of combat sports slow down for the Christmas break. As it happens, on the African continent, there is an event that fight fans will not want to miss.
EFC 110 takes place live from the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, December 7. 11 fights are set to be featured on the card, with two of those being title fights that could shake up the landscape of the entire promotion.
The main event of the evening will witness Igeu 'Smiley' Kabesa defending his featherweight title against Reinaldo 'Guerreiro' Ekson. The two have a long-storied history with Ekson being one of only two losses on Kabesa's record, a victory that ended Kabesa's monumental second run with the championship.
The co-main event will witness Mark Hulme's first title defense, and it will be against Peace 'X' Nguphane. It was earlier in 2023 when Hulme made his return to MMA after a two-year layoff and stunned then-champion Ziko Makengele to gain the 170-pound title. At EFC 110, Hulme makes his first title defense, and it will be against the highly-determined Nguphane.
The rest of the card features a blend of rising stars and some returning legends. Another standout bout that fight fans should keep an eye on will be the match between Sindile Manengela and Sylvester Chipfumbu, who are both former bantamweight champions in their own right, and they finally get to meet following a canceled 2021 bout.
EFC 110 is an exciting card that could change the trajectory of several divisions within the promotion. The event is certainly one that fight fans all around the world will not want to miss.
EFC 110 fight card
MAIN CARD
- Igeu Kabesa (c) vs. Reinaldo Ekson for the featherweight title
- Mark Hulme (c) vs. Peace Nguphane for the welterweight title
- Sindile Manengela vs. Sylvester Chipfumbu
- Sholto Luiters vs. Anthony Morel
- Nathanial Komana vs. Eduardo Barros
PRELIM CARD
- Steven Goncalves vs. Tapiwa Katikati
- Mpumelelo Mngoma vs. Willie van Rooyen
- Sithembiso Hadebe vs. Moses Mokhari
- Nkosi Doyisa vs. Francis Martin
- Willie Smith vs. Siyaku Dumiso
- Given Majuba vs. Robert Swanepoel