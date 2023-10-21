Mark Zuckerberg sends Alexander Volkanovski message ahead of UFC 294 main event (Video)
Mark Zuckerberg is supporting Alexander Volkanovski versus Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.
By Amy Kaplan
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent a video message to his friend and training partner UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski ahead of a potentially historic night for the UFC fighter.
“Hey Volk. Really excited for your fight this weekend," he says Your last one was already one of the best fights of the year and this time, I’m looking forward to seeing you go out there and cement your status as one of the greatest of all time. Alright, good luck and have fun out there, man.”
Volkanovski is stepping in on just 12 days' notice to rematch the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in what he hopes will be revenge of their first fight. In their first meeting, Makhachev won on the scorecards but many fans and media felt that Volkanovski won the fight.
If Volkanovski were to win, he's be just the fifth UFC fighter to hold two belts at the same time.
Alexander Volkanovski responds to Mark Zuckerberg support: 'It’s pretty incredible'
Volkanovski and Zuckerberg were training ahead of a proposed fight between the Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram owner and the Twitter owner Elon Musk. The fight never came to fruition but Zuckerberg has been training and competing for a while now.
When Volkanovski was shown the message, he said, “How good’s that? Not every day you get a shout-out from Mark Zuckerberg, eh? It’s pretty incredible. So uh, that’s legit. Now look, uh, obviously you know we keep in touch anyway so he’s been great but uh, that’s cool. We’re usually just doing voice messages or messaging but to see him actually saying that, that’s cool. It is cool. I appreciate that, thank you.”