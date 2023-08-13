Is the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg fight talk finally over?
By Amy Kaplan
It's been months of back-and-forth between Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and UFC president Dana White trying to negotiate a fight between the two social media moguls, but it seems like things might be finally winding down.
According to Zuckerberg, he's ready to walk away citing that Musk isn't as serious about the fight as he first thought he was.
"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on," Zuckerberg wrote on Threads on Sunday morning. "I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."
This posts comes after Musk shared text messages between them implying that it was Zuckerberg who was turning down the offer of a backyard match.
In the text, Zuckerberg says, "I don't want to keep hyping something that will never happen, so you should either decide your're going to do this and do it soon, or we should move on."
Musk replies that he'll be in Palo Alto and "let's fight in your Octagon."
For a while, it seemed the fight might happen with the help of White, but just days ago Musk said it would happen in the Colosseum in Italy and would not be promoted by the UFC.
At this point, there's no telling if this fight will ever happen.