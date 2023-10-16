Mark Hunt blasts 'scumbag gutterdog' Dana White, UFC for USADA drama
Mark Hunt tried to sue the UFC for their role in Brock Lesnar's PED failure after UFC 200.
By Amy Kaplan
Mark Hunt has been in a public battle with the UFC since his fight with Brock Lesnar at UFC 200. Shortly after the fight Lesnar was popped by USADA for PEDs and Hunt felt that the UFC knew he was doping and sued them for it.
Just last month the lawsuit between Hunt and the UFC ended in a win for the UFC, and then last week it was revealed that USADA would no longer be working with the UFC as of Jan. 1. The announcement came via the form of a scathing press release from USADA CEO Travis Tygart.
Mark Hunt slams 'scumbag gutterdog' Dana White over USADA drama
Hunt thinks the UFC planned it that way and blasted White on Instagram.
“I give you a year [Dana White and UFC] before you are no more,” Hunt wrote on Instagram after the news broke. “You can’t keep ripping fighters and their families off. The exodus from you criminals is already starting.”
After USADA tried to accuse the UFC of bending the rules for Conor McGregor's return, White slammed calling him a "dirty scumbag" in an interview with Pat McAfee.
"The only scumbag gutterdog is u worthless fkn mutt @danawhite imagine waiting for my lawsuit to end so u could try force usada to put McGregor in without testing why make rules when u dont follow them or enforce them yourself it isnt over yet boi," he wrote on a second post.
Hunt has unsuccessfully sued the UFC over the UFC 200 fight multiple times with the latest accusation of battery, fraud and conspiracy claims being dismissed by a federal judge.
“In sum, each of Hunt’s fraud theories requires far too many inferential leaps and ignores too much contrary evidence for a jury to reasonably find in his favor, particularly by clear and convincing evidence,” wrote Dorsey in a 27-page opinion, which was first reported by Conduct Detrimental writer Jason Morrin.
White has yet to respond to Hunt's recent comments but he did react to the dismissal of the court case earlier this month.
“Listen, Mark Hunt has lost so many lawsuits against us, it’s insane,” White said. “He’s a bit of a delusional guy. He’s going to have to pay some legal fees.”