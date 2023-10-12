Dana White blasts 'scumbags' at USADA after 'dirty move' (Video)
Dana White is not happy with USADA after they pulled a "dirty" move by announcing departure on Wednesday.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president and CEO Dana White is not happy that USADA pulled out of the UFC business and released a scathing statement blaming Conor McGregor for the departure.
"It was a dirty move... That was straight up 'scumbagism', so that will all be addressed today, not by me, I'll let Novitzky and our lawyer Hunter Campbell handle that. The you know what is about to hit the fan," White said on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.
Both Novinsky and Campbell will be meeting with the media later this afternoon to give their thoughts.
"We would still pay an independent company," he continued. "It's the best way to do it. We have a standard that we've set here, but a lot of people are not happy with USADA... We're working on going in a different direction, especially after the dirty scumbag move they pulled yesterday"
On Wednesday USADA CEO Travis Tygart revealed that the agency would end their partnership with the UFC on Jan. 1 but also took aim at McGregor who had been fighting the six-month waiting period required for all fighters returning from retirement.
"The relationship between USADA and UFC became untenable given the statements made by UFC leaders and others questioning USADA’s principled stance that McGregor not be allowed to fight without being in the testing pool for at least six months," the statement reads. "One UFC commentator echoed this, recently declaring that USADA should not oversee the UFC program since we held firm to the six-month rule involving McGregor, and since we do not allow fighters without an approved medical basis to use performance-enhancing drugs like experimental, unapproved peptides or testosterone for healing or injuries simply to get back in the Octagon.
It's unclear what the next steps are but we'll update after Novinsky and Campbell have a chance to speak.