Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivak is our prediction for UFC Vegas 95 Fight of the Night
By Joe O’Grady
The UFC APEX is home to yet another UFC fight night event with UFC Vegas 95 taking place. Though some UFC APEX events have been much more on the weaker side in terms of ranked competition, UFC Vegas 95 features several ranked fighters including a top-10 showdown in the main event.
Our pick for fight of the night at UFC Vegas 95 is the aforementioned top 10 matchup in the main event as No. 8 heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura takes on No. 9 ranked Sergey Spivak in a rematch from their February 2020 contest.
At times, heavyweight main events can be slower-paced with little action taking place, especially in the later rounds of the fight. However, any heavyweight on the UFC Roster has the ability to end the fight in an instant if given the opportunity. While the matchup between Tybura and Spivak could end up going the distance in a rather unmemorable UFC APEX main event, there are still several reasons for why this heavyweight contest could end up being the best fight at UFC Vegas 95.
To begin, let's take a look back at their initial matchup from February 2020 where Tybura was ultimately successful on the scorecards earning a unanimous decision over Spivak.
Tybura was mostly in control from the beginning to the end of the fight as he led Spivak 116 to 40 in total strikes, secured two total takedowns along with over 8 minutes of control time. He was able to secure a pair of 30-27 scorecards and one 29-28 decision, though there was no dispute on who the better fighter was on that night. This first fight was over four years ago however, and Spivak has seemingly made the required adjustments to make his rematch with Tybura more competitive.
Since his February 2020 loss to Tybura, Spivak has gone 6-2 in the UFC with four wins by knockout or submission in this time frame. Additionally, his only two losses over his last eight have been to the former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane and the current interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.
These losses to two of the most complete fighters in the heavyweight division showed that while there is certainly a large talent difference between fighters like Gane & Aspinall and the lower half of the heavyweight division, fighters like Tybura and Spivak are still among the best of the second tier of UFC heavyweight's.
Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivak is a rematch from 2020
Tybura similarly has a loss to Aspinall and while he may also be reaching (or may have already reached) his ceiling in the heavyweight rankings, he has proven to be a tough matchup for many fighters in the top 15.
Tybura began his UFC career going 4-5 over his first nine fights in the promotion but has gone 8-2 since his first several fights and has a total of four performance bonuses in his UFC career, compared to just one for Spivak, though Spivak is more likely to finish the fight with 14 of his 16 wins coming by way of knockout or submission compared to just 16 of 25 for Tybura.
If the UFC Vegas 95 main event manages to go the entire scheduled 25 minutes, it's unlikely that Tybura vs. Spivak will be named Fight of the Night. However, Tybura has gone the distance just once in three career five-round main events with Spivak yet to see past the third round in his professional career.
With both fighters being familiar with one another inside the Octagon, the fight could start slow, but look for the pace to pick up with an exciting fight that ends with a knockout or submission before the final two rounds.