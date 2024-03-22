Manoel Sousa remains undefeated with a brutal face-plant knockout at Bellator Belfast (Video)
Watch Manoel Sousa's crazy last-second knockout of Tim Wilde.
By Amy Kaplan
Manoel Sousa goes 11-0 after a brutal knockout dropped Tim Wilde in the very first round of their main event fight at Bellator Belfast on March 22. Sousa, who has yet to taste defeat, opened the card, which was a historic one for Bellator. It was the first time the MMA promotion was hosting a stand-alone event since being purchased by the PFL. This is also the first time the promotion has appeared on MAX (formerly HBO Max).
The moment came in the final seconds of the first round. Sousa landed a single left hand clean to the face of Wilde who was probably winning that round. Wilde folded immediately, landing face-first in a heap of limbs on the canvas. It took Wilde a moment to recover but he did walk out of the cage on his own.
"I did a lot of work on my stand-up," he said after the fight via a translator. Sousa also revealed he couldn't do much ground training die to injuring his knee before the fight. It seems like it paid off for him.
Watch the final seconds of the Tim Wilde vs. Manoel Sousa Bellator Belfast fight
With the win, he remains undefeated. Sousa first appeared on the radar of the PFL when he fought on the PFL Challenger Series 2023 where he defeated Paulo Henrique via a split decision. Prior to that bout he had nine finishes in a row, five by way of KO/TKO.
Wilde was riding a three-fight win streak prior to Bellator Belfast and held a stoppage win over Mike Hamel at Bellator 301. He's been a staple in Bellator since his debut at Bellator Birmingham in 2019. He'd suffered just one loss under the Bellator banner, a first-round submission to Brent Primus.
Stay tuned for more highlights and updates from Bellator Belfast.