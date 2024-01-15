Magomed Ankalaev sends warning to Alex Pereira, Glover Teixeira after UFC Vegas 84 win (Video)
Magomed Ankalaev wants to make a gentleman's agreement with Alex Pereira.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night in the main event at UFC Vegas 84, Magomed Ankalaev secured a brutal knockout of Johnny Walker, essentially sending a message to the light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira.
After the fight, while speaking to the media, Ankalaev made clear with his words what his actions already proved.
“I could have come out here today and wrestled against Johnny Walker,” Ankalaev said via a translator at the post-fight press conference. “I could have taken him down right away and won with my ground-and-pound on the ground, but instead I wanted to send a message. I wanted to stand up and I wanted to knock him out, and that’s what I did."
But he didn't stop there, he also had a message for Glover Teixeira, Pereira's coach and friend.
“Now, for Glover Teixeira, I have a message. Don’t waste your time trying to teach your student how to wrestle or grapple, he’s not going to need it. I’m going to come out there, I’m going to stand across from him, and I know that he’s been knocked out before as a middleweight so imagine what’s going to happen if I meet him in light heavyweight. Trust me, he’s not going to feel comfortable there.”
He followed that up with several post-fight tweets too.
" I will make a deal like I did with Johnny no wrestling kickboxing I will test your jaw I hate much harder than Adesanya anytime anywhere," he tweeted.
Ankalaev believes himself to be the rightful champion, ever since he believes he defeated Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282
“I’ve been considering myself the champ since that fight,” Ankalaev said. “For whatever reason, the judges decided that it was going to be a draw and I didn’t get my chance. Now I have a chance again to fight for the title."
Now he hopes the UFC will give him another shot at making it right.