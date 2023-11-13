Mackenzie Dern reacts to embarrassing UFC 295 loss
Mackenzie Dern blames UFC 295 loss on emotions.
By Amy Kaplan
Fans were shocked to watch Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295 because it seemed she'd regressed in her training and lost some of the skills she showed in her last performance.
Dern, who was coming into her fight with former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade off a Fight of the Night performance in her last showing, lacked composure in the Octagon at UFC 295.
She ended up losing the fight via second-round TKO and may have lost the momentum that so many fans thought she'd gained with her win over Angela Hill.
After the fight she took to social media to react to the loss.
Mackenzie Dern reflects on UFC 295 loss: 'I have to learn to control my emotions'
“Everything happens at the right time," she wrote on Instagram. "Of course I was wishing my best performance at MSG and not my first TKO loss, lol but I Trust in Gods plans! I have to learn to control my emotions! I got caught in the emotional fight, which wasn’t the plan. I wanted to do a lot, but not get in big exchanges, where it’s risky. I took 4 knockdowns, that was the first lol. Once again I was tested, given the opportunity and didn’t pass. This is the risk when we enter the octagon, I knew it was going to be a good fight, because we both go for the finish. But I learned a lot and the focus is the belt! Thank you everyone who believed in me, who supports me in victory and defeat, and who continues to believe in me. Sorry for any disappointment, I’m fine, my heart is tight, it hurts, but the rest is all right. Going back to my daughter now and enjoy time with my family and train more because I’ll be back soon. The goal continues, I just need to work more calmly, this warrior has a lot of emotion in everything she does! Lol fall 7 times and get up 8!”
Before the fight, Dern spoke about the chaos in her personal life, which we now see may have affected her training and showing in the cage.
“I realized we always have problems,” Dern said during tje UFC 295 media day. “Just the pressure. The last one I went through the divorce. The divorce is final but you don’t realize how much aftermath there is to it. Literally, this whole fight is still paying my ex. It’s crazy, I have to get punched in the face and you work so hard and you do all this and you have to like pay that much of something.
It should be noted that Andrade is also going through a divorce.