UFC 295 highlights [UPDATED LIVE]
Get all the latest highlights from UFC 295: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira in New York City here.
Under the bright lights of New York's Madison Square Garden, the UFC will crown two new champions in the Octagon at UFC 295.
In the main event, the UFC light heavyweight championship will have a new holder as former champion Jiri Prochazka faces former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.
A known highlight finishing artist, Prochazka impressed in his first three bouts in the Octagon after coming over from RIZIN. Prochazka scored second-round knockouts of Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes to earn a shot at the title at UFC 275 in June 2022. There, Prochazka pulled off a last-minute comeback submission to defeat Glover Teixeira and claim the light heavyweight title in one of the year's best fights.
Prochazka vacated the 205-pound strap later in the year due to injury.
Pereira earned this title shot after his performance in his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291, a close, split-decision win over former champion Jan Blachowicz. Pereira, a recent GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame inductee who was a former GLORY middleweight and light heavyweight champion, won the UFC middleweight title with his own fifth-round, comeback finish of Israel Adesanya in Madison Square Garden 364 days ago at UFC 281.
Pereira dropped the middleweight title back to Adesanya in their rematch at UFC 287 in April.
In the co-main event, following the injury of current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, an interim champion will be crowned. That will be determined in a bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.
After losing his UFC debut in November 2018, Pavlovich has racked off six straight first-round finishes, most recently stopping Curtis Blaydes in about three minutes in April. Aspinall, meanwhile, has won six of seven in the Octagon. Aspinall ran through Marcin Tybura in 73 seconds in July, his first fight back since injuring his knee in a bout with Blaydes in July 2022.
This story will be updated live throughout the night.