Lupita Godinez is the Noche UFC fighter to watch
Lupita Godinez fights for her third straight victory in the first Noche UFC event on Sept. 16.
Viva México!
The UFC is bringing Mexico to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for its first Noche UFC headlined by flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso (16-3), who seeks her first title defense against Valentina Shevchenko (23-4). The only remaining Mexican champion is joined by six others from her homeland or of Mexican descent to put a stamp on this historic night. One of these fighters to look out for is a rising prospect in the strawweight division, Lupita Godinez (10-3), who challenges Elise Reed (7-3) in the featured prelim.
Godinez is the definition of a matador who continues to come forward during exchanges and embraces the nature of a brawl. Currently, on a two-fight winning streak, she will look to make a statement in her ninth UFC appearance and fourth in the strawweight division. In her previous outing, Godinez won a decisive unanimous decision against Emily Ducote due to her marksman accuracy and her relentless output.
The moment can't be any bigger for Godinez on Sept. 16 when the Octagon cage closes and familiar chants waver her over airspace and she embarks on another war. After losing a contested fight in her UFC debut in 2021, she has garnered four wins and two losses with one finish so far in her journey and will pursue a defining victory that will have the rest of the division on notice.
Lupita Godinez seeks to go to war and finish UFC veteran, Elise Reed
Her dance partner, Reed, looks to crash the party and add a fourth win to her UFC career, as well as her first winning streak if she gets the job done. In her most recent fight, she was awarded a victory via unanimous decision over Jinh Yu Frey where she dominanted the striking encounters but faltered in the grappling exchanges with over four minutes of control time against her. In all of Reed's losses, her weakness is apparent and that is if you have her in a compromising position you will have the opportunity to finish her.
According to our betting partners, DraftKings has Godinez as a significant favorite with odds of (-425), meanwhile, Reed is the third biggest underdog on the card at (+330).