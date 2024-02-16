LOOK: Travis Scott is a Power Slap meme we keep watching on repeat
- Travis Scott was one of us while watching Power Slap
- He became and instant meme after the Jackie Cataline and Sheena Bathory match
- He wasn't the only celebrity in attendance
By Amy Kaplan
Rapper and fashion mogul Travis Scott went to Power Slap 6 last weekend and his reactions to some of the knockouts were meme-worthy.
Scott showed up towards the end of the night and sat next to UFC president Dana White during the co-main event of the night. Up at the podium were Jackie Cataline and Sheena Bathory. Power Slap fans will know Bathory from her highlight reel slaps in previous events but Cataline was making her debut. And she was slapping first.
Her lethal slap dropped Bathory out cold, but it deemed illegal due to clubbing and Cataline was disqualified.
That didn't keep everyone, including Scott, from reacting to the nasty moment anyway.
Check out his reaction in the clip below.
Here's the full knockout, in case you missed it.
After the event, White revealed to FanSided MMA that he was relieved Scott was cool, so he didn't have to burn all the shoes he owns.
"When you meet people that you admire and they're worth your admiration, it's always cool. I get the whole Travis Scott thing, not just his shoes are cool. He's one of the funniest and coolest guys I've ever met," White said in the post-event presser.
Scott wasn't the only celebrity in attendance for Power Slap 6.
Tom Brady, Pat McAfee, and more were watching the action front row. The event, held the Friday before the Super Bowl, attracted a much more robust crowd than normal due to being open to the public for the first time ever.
In case you missed it, here's how the whole night played out.
Power Slap 6 results
- Robert Trujillo defeats Dallas Marron by TKO in Round 2
- Branden Bordeaux and Eddie Brahimir compete to a majority draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-27)
- Cole Young (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Zach Zane by Unanimous Decision
- Duane Crespo (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) defeats Logan Greenhalgh by Unanimous Decision
- Vern Cathey defeated Delvin Hamlett by KO in Round 2
- TJ Thomas defeats Garrett Blakesslee due to Doctor’s Stoppage in Round 1
- Wesley Drain (28-27, 28-27, 28-27) defeats Garrett Grimes by Unanimous Decision
- Makini Manu defeats Danie van Heerden due to Illegal Strikes in Round 2
- Ryan Phillips defeats Nate Burnard by TKO in Round 2
- Brian Ellis defeats Dorian Perez by Disqualification due to Offensive Fouls
- Sheena Bathory defeats Jackie Cataline by Disqualification due to Clubbing in Round 1
- Manny Muniz defeats Christapher Thomas by KO in Round 5