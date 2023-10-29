LOOK: Oleksandr Usyk's reaction to the Tyson Fury knockdown is priceless (Video)
Oleksandr Usyk was ring side for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.
By Amy Kaplan
Oleksandr Usyk is set to fight Tyson Fury next so it makes sense that he would have been ringside to watch Fury fight Francis Ngannou.
And a camera in the crowd caught the moment Usyk saw Ngannou shock the world with a third round knock down.
Oleksandr Usyk was shocked by the Tyson Fury knockdown
After the fight many wondered if Fury would abide by the contract to fight Usyk on Dec. 23, or if he'd find a way out of it.
“Uncle Frank [Warren] says some sneaky things. We have a contract that says the fight has to take place on Dec 23rd,” Usyk told Boxing King Media. “Let Fury vacate his title first, then he can take his rest. Tyson, we must fight, we must do it, Dec 23rd. See you in the ring."
Fury seemed like he's still up for it, despite wanting to fight Ngannou again.
“Listen, I would like to do it again down the line, and I’m sure Francis would like to do it again, as well, but we’ve got this man to deal with next,” Fury said, nodding at Usyk. “That’s what’s next for us.”