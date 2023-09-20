LOOK: Edson Barboza looks suspiciously jacked ahead of UFC main event
Fans think Edson Barboza is doping after he posted a totally jacked selfie.
By Amy Kaplan
Edson Barboza has never looked better and that's raising some eyebrows.
On Sept. 16, Barboza shared a new photo of himself, and describing him as "ripped" is a bit of an understatement. Barboza is glistening with sweat and his muscles are prominent, contrary to what he's looked like in the past.
He's always been built ... but not like a tank.
The photo is captioned with the quote, "Not everyone is going to understand your path. But okay, it's not theirs, it is yours!”
Fans were in disbelief about his new body and took to the comments to express their shock.
"Looks like paulo costa poured something secret into your water when you weren’t looking," someone commented on the photo. Another fan said, "Dude! I highly doubt you can still make 155! You look jacked!!!"
Some fans asked if he was training with Conor McGregor, who had a similar fishy glow-up. Others just straight-up tagged USADA in the post. For the record, we checked USADA's testing database and he's been tested three times this year.
Barboza was also awarded his 50 clean test jacket in 2022 by USADA, but we all see how that went for Thiago Santos.
Edson Barboza will headline UFC Vegas 81 in October
Barboza is preparing for his UFC Vegas 81 headlining bout with Sodiq Yusuff which will take place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Oct. 14.
He's coming off a knockout win over Billy Quarantillo at UFC Kansas City in April and looks to win two in a row after back-to-back losses to Bryce Mitchell and Giga Chikadze.