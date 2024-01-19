LOOK: Dricus Du Plessis responds to wild NSFW photoshop of Sean Strickland naked
- A fan created a photo of a naked Sean Strickland
- The image was not complimentary to the middleweight champion
- Dricuss Du Plessis responded to the post and fans went wild
By Amy Kaplan
Someone on MMA Twitter shared an edited and totally not real photo of UFC middleweight Sean Strickland in the nude.
The photoshop artist has removed Strickland's genitals and replaced them with a a very small penis, perhaps even a large vagina, depending on how close you want to look at it.
Now, this alone wouldn't be newsworthy of course, we all know how Twitter works. But his opponent, Dricus Du Plessis replied to it and that's worth something.
"This is crazy," he wrote along with two laughing emojis.
Serveral fans were shocked by his reply and reacted writing things like, "Bro u wild for this" and "Comment i didnt expect at all lol." Someone else said, "Why did you comment dangit! Lmao" and another wrote, "Dricus a real agent of chaos for commenting on this."
Dricuss Du Plessis reacts to 'crazy' Twitter post about Sean Strickland
His comment really just means this image will blow up online even more and maybe that's precisely what he's hoping for.
The pair have been going at it ever since the pre-fight presser in December where Strickland teased Du Plessis for letting his coach grab his groin and for kissing men. Du Plessis fired back bringing up Stickland's abusive childhood and the pair even got into a cage side brawl over it.
Their fight week antics have calmed a bit since then, but they'll be locked in a cage together in a few days and it will be interesting to see how it goes.