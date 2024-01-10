LOOK: Dana White shares photo with viral Las Vegas judge
Dana White appears to be a fan of Judge Mary Kay Holthus.
By Amy Kaplan
A female judge in Las Vegas went viral this month when a man she had denied parole leapt over the bench to attack her. The whole incident was filmed and shared around the world.
And now she's got a fan in Dana White.
Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus posed for a photo with the UFC president on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
The suspect, Deobra Delone Redden, was brought back to court to allow Holthus to finish her sentencing earlier this week ... four years in prision.
“I want to make it clear I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by the defendant’s actions,” she said while he stood in front of her in handcuffs and wearing a mask.
The attack saw one court marshal was hospitalized with a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder.
“It happened so fast it was hard to know what to do,” said Richard Scow, the chief county district attorney according to the Associated Press.