LOOK: Benoit Saint-Denis scores unbelievable head kick knockout of Matt Frevola (Video)
Benoit Saint-Denis takes only 91 to win his UFC 295 fight with Matt Frevola on the UFC 295 main card.
By Adam Stocker
Benoit Saint-Denis defeated Matt Frevola via KO (head kick and punches), Round 1 - 1:31 at UFC 295 on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.
"I had the honor of serving my country, so did Frevola... I'm going to get that BMF belt then I am going after Islam Makhachev. I'm coming, I'm going to be champion," said Saint-Denis "I'd like to go after Dustin Poirier, (Mateusz) Gamrot, or Justin Gaethje. I'd like to fight the guy on the screen, Gaethje, I'm a big fan but I'm going to bring you war."
Saint-Denis chased down Frevola and landed a perfect left high kick. Frevola dropped to the canvas. Immediately, Saint-Denis jumped on top of Frevola and landed a big follow up shot. Referee Mike Beltran immediately stepped in and stopped the fight.
WIth his victory, Saint-Denis improved to 14-1, with one no-contest. The victory was Saint-Denis' fifth in a row and 14th career finish. Several UFC fighters took to social media to share their thoughts and praise Saint-Denis.