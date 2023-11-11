UFC 295 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Live from Madison Square Garden in New York, UFC 295 takes place with the light heavyweight title bout between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira headlining the card. Here are the live results as the action unfolds.
UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a highly anticipated fight card for fight fans all around the world on Saturday, November 11. The 13-fight card will be headlined by two exciting title fights that promise to shake those divisions to their very core.
Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira will be the main event of the evening as they contest for the light heavyweight title. Procházka is a former champion in the division whereas Pereira is the former middleweight champion but, at UFC 295, they battle to be crowned the new king of the 205-pound division.
The penultimate fight on the card will be a heavyweight match-up that was put together following Jon Jones' torn pectoral forcing him out of his title defense against the returning Stipe Miocic. The highly contentious 265-pound division will keep active as Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall battle for the interim heavyweight title at MSG instead.
Both those matches could change up the trajectories of their respective divisions as 2023 comes to a close. The rest of the card preludes those two title fights with the fighters looking to make the most of the given opportunity on the grandest stage of them all.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC 295 live results [Updated]
UFC 295 main card
Alex Pereira defeated Jiří Procházka via KO, Round 2 - 4:08 for the undisputed UFC light heavyweight title
Tom Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich via KO, Round 1 - 1:09 for the interim UFC heavyweight title
Jessica Andrade defeated Mackenzie Dern via TKO, Round 2 - 3:15
Benoît Saint-Denis defeated Matt Frevola via KO, Round 1 - 1:31
Diego Lopes defeated Pat Sabatini via KO, Round 1 - 1:30
UFC 295 prelim card
Steve Erceg defeated Alessandro Costa via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Loppy Godinez defeated Tabatha Ricci via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
Mateusz Rębecki defeated Roosevelt Roberts via verbal submission (armbar), Round 1 - 3:08
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev declared a majority draw
UFC 295 early prelim card
- Jared Gordon defeated Mark Madsen via TKO, Round 1 - 4:42
- John Castaneda defeated Kang Kyung-ho via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Joshua Van defeated Kevin Borjas via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Jamall Emmers defeated Dennis Buzukja via TKO, Round 1 - 0:49