LOOK: A 13 second heel hook opened the Gamebred Bareknuckle card (Video)
Juan Alvarez defeated Christopher Wingate via a 13-second heel hook.
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday, Sept. 8, Jorge Masvidal hosted a bare-knuckle MMA card from Jacksonville, FL. Headlining the card is a rematch 15 years in the making between two former UFC heavyweight champions, Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum.
But it was the first fight of the night that caught the attention of the fans.
Juan Alvarez defeated Christopher Wingate via a 13-second heel hook. Of course, there was some controversy as Wingate claimed he didn't tap to the submission.
Take a look at the highlight and decide for yourself.
Alvarez was making his bareknuckle debut having had his last appearance fall through. Prior to Gamebred MMA he fought under the Titan FC banner where he defeated Jesus Borrego in him pro MMA debut.
Wingate is on a bit of a skid in terms of combat sports. He's lost his last eight bouts, including his loss to Alvarez. His one and only win came in 2019 when he armbar'd Bill Carpenter at Combat Night Pro 12.
View the full live results from the event right here.