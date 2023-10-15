Logan Paul calls out ‘little leprechaun’ Conor McGregor after Dillon Danis disqualified
Logan Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor next.
By Amy Kaplan
We waited months to see Logan Paul knock out Dillon Danis and stop the trash talk once and for all. Unfortunately, that's not what happened.
On Saturday night the pair fought six rounds before Danis was disqualified for trying to take Paul down and guillotine choke him in the boxing fight.
“He’s supposed to be good at jiu-jitsu, what happened?” Paul said in his post-fight interview. “Stuffed the takedown, tried that. Tried to do the guillotine, I’m sorry I missed that hammerfist. Oh that would have been good. I’m sorry it ended that way. Dillon Danis truly is a coward. Just a dirty, dirty human being.”
But now Paul, technically holding a win over Danis (and would have won had it gone to the scorecards) wants a bigger fight next ... Danis' teammate, former UFC champion Conor McGregor.
Logan Paul called out Conor McGregor after defeating Dillon Danis
“Hey, Conor McGregor, you see that?” Paul shouted. “I took your b****, put him on a leash and took him for a walk. Who’s the real fighter now, bro?”
Paul said he probably won't box again, as his talent is in WWE, not the boxing ring. But he'd do it again for the right opponent.
“Maybe [I’ll box again] if Conor McGregor wants to stand up for his b****, I’ll face him here. Is that little leprechaun here? Where you at Conor? He abandoned Dillon just like Marcelo, just like Savannah and just like Scott Coker.”
McGregor is set to make his return to the UFC sometime in 2024 after an extended layoff to film a movie and recover from a serious leg break.