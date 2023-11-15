Logan Paul announces retirement from boxing ... kind of (Video)
Logan Paul is hanging up the boxing gloves for good.
By Amy Kaplan
Logan Paul just earned a victory in the boxing ring when he defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification. He was well on his way to a decision win when Danis tried to take him down and was quickly disqualified in the final round of their fight.
But in a recent interview with FOX Business, Paul says that might be the last time we see him boxing.
“I think I’ve retired from boxing,” he said. “I think I’ve done enough in this sport, going undefeated at 25-0. So yeah, I’m going to be a wrestler now. Yeah, there’s no more money in boxing, every company is going broke.”
“Full-time wrestler. I beat Rey Mysterio, fair and square for the United States championship. It feels great, life feels different now… I feel good [retired]," he said.
He's not entirely wrong. Showtime Sports announced it would no longer be in the boxing or MMA business as of 2024, which was a big chunk of the boxing scene.
Paul's much more successful (and respected) in WWE so it makes sense that he would focus his time and energy there. His other boxing appearances was a loss to Olajide Olatunji in 2019 and a no decision in an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Something tells me the boxing world is not going to miss him.