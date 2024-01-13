LFA 174 results & highlights
Everything you need to know about LFA 174: JaCobi Jones vs. Kegan Gennrich.
Legacy Fighting Alliance will make its 2024 debut in Minnesota as they return to Mystic Lake Casino & Hotel for a lightweight championship fight. Lightweight champion JaCobi Jones was expected to defend his title for the first time against Kegan Gennrich. Jones missed weight and will now be ineligable to retain his title.
Jones returns to the LFA banner after an unsuccessful turn on Dana White's Contender Series while Gennrich is on a five-fight win streak. Jones was on a three-fight win streak when he won the vacant title against Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani at LFA 158.
The co-main event is a catchweight bout between Quang Le and Cody Peterson. Le is undefeated while Peterson hasn't competed in MMA since 2019. The rest of the main card is rounded out by Maurice Morris, who is on a three-fight win streak, and Steven Asplund.
Morris will make his LFA debut against Wes Schultz in a middleweight bout while Asplund will also make his debut at heavyweight against Billy Ray Valdez. A women's strawweight bout between Kendra McIntryre and Jayde Sheeley will also feature, as both ladies are looking to win their second straight with the organization.
The preliminary card is headlined by heavyweights Will Johnson and Alvin Hines, Hines will be making his LFA debut. Other debutants include Kelton Sneve, Zeb Vincent, Herbert Williams, Ezayah Oropeza, Jesse Midas, Xavier Rosenbloom and Dalan Jones. Amateurs Dylan Smermillo and Taner Trembley will also feature.
MAIN CARD
JaCobi Jones vs. Kegan Gennrich
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Kegan Gennrich def. JaCobi Jones via submission (arm-triangle choke) 2:08 of round 5
Quang Le vs. Cody Peterson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Quang Le def. Cody Peterson via TKO (head kick and punches) 1:05 of round 1
Wes Schultz vs. Maurice Morris
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Wes Schultz def. Maurice Morris via TKO (punches) 1:52 of round 1
Adamu Isah vs. Devante Sewell
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Adamu Isah def. Devante Sewell via UD
Kendra McIntyre vs. Jayde Sheeley
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jayde Sheeley def. Kendra McIntyre via DQ (illegal kicks) 2:50 of round 1
Steven Asplund vs. Billy Ray Valdez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Steven Asplund def. Billy Ray Valdez via TKO (doctor stoppage) 4:48 of round 1
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Alvin Hines def. Will Johnson via submission (keylock) 1:02 of round 2
- Kelton Sneve def. Coty Milhausen via TKO (punches) 4:54 of round 1
- Cheyanne Bowers def. Whittany Pyles via submission (armbar) 3:52 of round 1
- Zeb Vincent def. Herbert Williams via DQ (accidental groin strike) 3:17 of round 1
- Taner Trembley def. Dylan Smermillo via submission (rear-naked choke) 2:11 of round 1
- Mervin Miller def. Kory Moegenburg via submission (arm-triangle choke) 3:49 of round 1
- Ezayah Oropeza def. Jesse Midas via TKO (punches) 1:58 of round 1
- Xavier Rosenbloom def. Dalan Jones via UD