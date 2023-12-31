RIZIN 45: Kyoji Horiguchi proposed to girlfriend after submission victory (Video)
Kyoji Horiguchi gets engaged immediately after defeating Makoto Shinryu at RIZIN 45.
By Jaren Kawada
Kyoji Horiguchi won the RIZIN inaugural flyweight belt on New Year's Eve, but that was not his biggest accomplishment of the night.
Just minutes after submitting Makoto Shinryu in the RIZIN 45 main event to become the promotion's first-ever flyweight champion, Horiguchi would bring his girlfriend into the ring and propose to her. To end a memorable night for the couple, she would say yes and the couple are now engaged.
In front of the Japanese crowd at the Saitama Super Arena, Horiguchi told his partner that she had always supported him throughout his career and he wanted her now to be with him on his journey as a champion. Unexpecting the proposal, Horiguchi's girlfriend would get emotional as the fighter spoke to her into the microphone on one knee.
Though Horiguchi has been an MMA star for several years, little is known about his personal life. He has not mentioned his girlfriend often in the past, nor has he posted any recent pictures with her on his social media. It is unknown how long the couple have been together.
Kyoji Horiguchi defeated Makoto Shinryu at RIZIN 45
Five months after their first meeting ended with a no-contest, Kyoji Horiguchi and Makoto Shinryu met again for another chance at inaugural gold.
The two flyweights initially competed for Bellator's inaugural flyweight belt in July but ran it back on New Year's Eve for the RIZIN title. After a wild round and a half, Horiguchi managed to tap out the 23-year-old Japanese prodigy with a rear-naked choke.
Horiguchi entered the fight as the betting favorite, though it was Shinryu who obtained control in round one with his superior wrestling and physical strength. Though Horiguchi would land numerous takedowns, Shinryu impressed with a quick reversal nearly every time he was placed on his back.
Regardless, Horiguchi would assert his striking advantage in round two and hurt Shinryu multiple times with a head kick and punches. Though Shinryu would survive various onslaughts, the young fighter was visibly exhausted as Horiguchi had maneuvered to his back and find the submission shortly thereafter.