Khamzat Chimaev worries fans with now-deleted hospital photos
Khamzat Chimaev shared several concerning photos and then deleted them.
By Amy Kaplan
Khamzat Chimaev looks like he's going through it.
The UFC fighter posted a collection of images of himself looking unwell and then deleted the photos.
"I was very sick, myhand was injured, so I couldn't return right away, I wan to tell all the fountains, I want to see myself in battle more than all of you, I love this job, I will do and prove that I am the best, as always we do, and I will be back soon to Insha'Allal training," he wrote on the post.
In the photos he's seen with an IV, lying in a hospital bed, a breathing mask on, and a photo with a full body rash. It's not clear if these images are current or a flashback.
In March 2021, Chimaev "retired" due to health complications from COVID-19 but later backtracked on the retirement.
Fans were upset when the images were released and worried about what he might be going through behind the scenes.
"He does look really bad, wonder what he had/has," someone asked.
Another person wrote, "This is worrying. Khamzat is very overtrained. And these health issues are worrying. Ever since his Covid battle, he hasn’t been the same. Hopefully all works out for him and he finds his health again"
After the post was deleted he shared a photo and video, seemingly proving he's healthy currently.
“I’m coming back soon for my belt,” Chimaev said in the video.
Chimaev is coming off a majority decision win to former champion Kamaru Usman in October 2023.