Kamaru Usman releases statement after loss to Khamzat Chimaev

I dared 2 be great & fell short. Sometimes this is the journey of life. I prey I never complain about the cards I’ve been dealt 4 I have been blessed beyond my wildest dreams Alhamdulilah 4 everything. We go back 2 the drawing board &Insha Allah we’ll be back 🫶🏿#UFC294 #GREATFUL pic.twitter.com/UWtOX0RSwA