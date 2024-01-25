Kayla Harrison explains PFL exit, UFC signing decision (Video)
- Kayla Harrison has signed with the UFC
- She will fight Holly Holm at UFC 300
- She says she was looking to be the 'Olympic champion of MMA'
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday night UFC president Dana White announced that former two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison had signed with the UFCand would debut at UFC 300.
Now she's shed some light into why she left the promotion she was once the face of.
" When I started competing, my goal was to be the best…the Olympic champion of MMA," she wrote on Instagram. "The UFC presents me with the opportunity to be just that. It’s been an amazing journey to reach this point, and I’m grateful for every step along the path. The highs and lows have all shaped me and made me an even better version of myself. God’s timing is perfect, and I am sure of one thing: My time is now. Let’s goooooo!"
Harrison's first opponent will be former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm.
On Wednesday PFL CEO Pete Murray spoke about the departure of Harrison during the first PFL press conference of the 2024 season.
“Listen, we wish Kayla well,” PFL CEO Peter Murray said on Wednesday when asked about Harrison’s exit. “She’s a two-time champion with us, women’s 155, and she’s moving on to UFC. She’s going to be on a historic card, which I believe is a testament to the level and quality of talent in the PFL. We wish her well."