Justin Timberlake channeled Conor McGregor at his concert last night (VIDEO)
- Justin Timberlake is not making any apologies
- The pop star used Conor McGregor's iconic line on stage
- Timberlanke and Britney Spears have been going back and forth again
By Amy Kaplan
Justin Timberlake dropped a bomb at his concert recently when he seemingly dissed his ex Britney Spears on stage.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f--king nobody," he said onstage per footage shared to social media.
MMA fans will immediately recognize the iconic line as something Conor McGregor said when making history as the first-ever UFC double champion.
“And I’d just like to say from the bottom of my heart, I’d like to take this chance to apologize… to absolutely nobody,” he said to Joe Rogan as UFC president Dana White wrapped his second belt around his waist.
Why are Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake fighting?
The person that Timberlake was aiming that non-apology to is Spears and the fans attacking him. Timberlake performed the song "Cry Me A River" after his statement which solidified any doubts he was taking aim at Spears.
The couple dated in the 90's and early 2000's and when they split, fans had taken Timberlake's side. In a recent book published by Spears, public perception has swayed and now fans are backing Spears in the decades-old feud.
In the book she said that she had an abortion while with Timberlake and that he broke up with her over a text message.
"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," Spears wrote in a since-deleted Jan. 29 Instagram post. "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song ‘Selfish.' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???"
Timberlake is a big UFC fans and has been spotted cageside many times, he's even been photographed with McGregor on several occassions, so the inspiration by the former UFC champ isn't all that shocking.